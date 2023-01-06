McNabb produced an assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

McNabb set up Mark Stone's tally late in the second period that effectively squashed the Penguins' hopes of a comeback. With a goal and two helpers over his last five games, McNabb has picked up some of the scoring load with the Golden Knights' defense thinned out by injuries. The 31-year-old has 13 points, a plus-15 rating, 84 hits, 96 blocked shots, 58 shots on net and 22 PIM through 41 contests. He's officially on pace for a career year -- his previous high mark is 24 points in 71 outings back in 2014-15.