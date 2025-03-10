McNabb posted an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

McNabb has a helper in each of the last two games and four points over 11 outings since the start of February. The 34-year-old blueliner is up to 15 points, 74 shots on net, 135 blocked shots, 106 hits and a plus-35 rating. He's been one of the best shutdown defensemen in the league this season, but his lack of offense hinders his ability to help fantasy managers despite strong non-scoring numbers.