McNabb provided an assist and blocked five shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

McNabb snapped an eight-game point drought that dated back to March 21. The 32-year-old had the primary assist on Jack Eichel's second-period tally. McNabb is hardly known for his offense, but he's remained a physical presence with 19 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through seven playoff contests. He remains in a top-four role.