Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Deals pair of helpers in Game 3

McNabb produced two assists and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

McNabb wore a full face shield and had visible stitches on his nose, the result of taking a slap shot to the face in Game 2 on Thursday. The 35-year-old defenseman still skated 35:47 in this marathon contest, and he chipped in primary assists on the second goal of Mitch Marner's hat trick as well as Shea Theodore's winner 5:38 into the second overtime. McNabb mostly functions as a shutdown defenseman, but he's earned six helpers over his last four games. Overall, he's at nine points, 19 shots on net, 34 hits, 33 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 18 playoff contests. He'll likely be able to continue playing as long as he can manage the pain from his injured face, and he'll be counted on for top-four minutes.