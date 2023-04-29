McNabb (upper body) is considered day-to-day after missing practice Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
McNabb sat out Thursday's series-clinching win over Winnipeg. It's unclear at this time if he will be ready for the start of the second round of the playoffs. If McNabb remans sidelined, Ben Hutton or Brayden Pachal could fill in for Vegas on the back end.
