McNabb notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

McNabb set up his defense partner, Shea Theodore, for a go-ahead goal in the second period. Two of McNabb's three assists this postseason have come in the last four games. The 32-year-old remains primarily a defensive presence on the second pairing. In that role, he's racked up 36 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 17 playoff appearances.