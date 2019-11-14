Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Ends 15-game point drought
McNabb registered an assist, four hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
McNabb set up a late goal by Nate Schmidt in the third period, snapping the former's 15-game pointless stretch. It's just McNabb's third point of the year -- he's added 57 hits, 36 blocked shots and 26 PIM as a mostly physical and defensive player.
