McNabb sent his former team packing by scoring the lone goal in Tuesday's 1-0 Game 4 win over Los Angeles.

McNabb spent the previous three campaigns with the Kings before joining the nascent Vegas franchise, but he helped unceremoniously end his old club's season with a conference quarterfinals sweep. The blueliner lit the lamp on his only shot 4:04 into the middle frame and played a key role in keeping Los Angeles' comeback bid at bay with his defense, logging five hits and five blocked shots in 23:36 of ice time.