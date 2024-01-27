McNabb registered an assist, two hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

McNabb had gone 11 games without a point, though he salvaged some fantasy value with 28 blocked shots, 16 hits and a plus-5 rating in that span. The 33-year-old blueliner spent the first three months of the season running at a career-best pace before his slump did some damage. He's at 17 points in 49 contests, matching his output from all of 2022-23, and he's added a plus-17 rating, 67 hits, 137 blocked shots and 43 shots on net this year.