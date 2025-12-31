McNabb sustained an upper-body injury in Wednesday's game versus the Predators, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

McNabb didn't play after getting hurt in the third period. The defenseman's status wasn't updated after the game, leaving him in doubt for Friday versus the Blues. The Golden Knights will likely need to call up a defenseman from AHL Henderson to provide additional depth -- if McNabb is unavailable, there are currently just five blueliners on Vegas' roster.