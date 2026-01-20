General manager Kelly McCrimmon conveyed Monday that McNabb (upper body) isn't scheduled to return to the lineup until after the 2026 Winter Olympics, per SinBin.vegas.

McNabb was classified as week-to-week at the beginning of January and landed on injured reserve shortly thereafter. The left-shot blueliner has missed nine straight games and likely won't be back in the lineup until Feb. 25 in Los Angeles at the earliest.