Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Expected to be out through Olympics
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
General manager Kelly McCrimmon conveyed Monday that McNabb (upper body) isn't scheduled to return to the lineup until after the 2026 Winter Olympics, per SinBin.vegas.
McNabb was classified as week-to-week at the beginning of January and landed on injured reserve shortly thereafter. The left-shot blueliner has missed nine straight games and likely won't be back in the lineup until Feb. 25 in Los Angeles at the earliest.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Moved to IR•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Is week-to-week•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Exits with upper-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Nets goal in Monday's loss•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Scores game-winner Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Gets on scoresheet with helper•