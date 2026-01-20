default-cbs-image
General manager Kelly McCrimmon conveyed Monday that McNabb (upper body) isn't scheduled to return to the lineup until after the 2026 Winter Olympics, per SinBin.vegas.

McNabb was classified as week-to-week at the beginning of January and landed on injured reserve shortly thereafter. The left-shot blueliner has missed nine straight games and likely won't be back in the lineup until Feb. 25 in Los Angeles at the earliest.

