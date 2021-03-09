McNabb (lower body) is not expected to be in Monday's lineup against Minnesota, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
It looks like McNabb will miss his 15th consecutive game while dealing with a lower-body issue. The 30-year-old will be questionable for Wednesday's rematch with the Wild, but it appears that his return is close.
