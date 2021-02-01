McNabb is dealing with a lower-body injury and has been designated for long-term injured reserve, ruling him out at least the next 10 games.

Based on the team's timeline, McNabb won't be back until late-February at the earliest. Considering the defenseman garnered just five shots ins even games this season, few fantasy players are likely to be impacted by his lengthy layoff. In the meantime, Zach Whitecloud, Nick Holden and Dylan Coghlan all figure to see more minutes, especially if Alex Pietrangelo (COVID-19 protocols) misses any time.