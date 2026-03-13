McNabb scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

McNabb was able to put the game to rest after Vegas had some trouble hitting the vacated net. The 35-year-old blueliner has four points over nine contests since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him over a month of action. He's earned three goals, four assists, 53 shots on net, 89 hits, 115 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 47 appearances in a top-four role this year.