McNabb notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

McNabb has four helpers over his last eight outings, and he's also posted a plus-3 rating in that span. The 34-year-old blueliner set up the second of Tomas Hertl's three goals in this contest. McNabb continues to get the job done as a physical shutdown defender in the Golden Knights' bottom four. He has 17 points, a plus-35 rating, 143 blocked shots, 113 hits and 77 shots on net over 69 appearances.