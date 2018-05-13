Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Finds back of net in Game 1 loss
McNabb brushed twine Saturday in a 4-2, Game 1 road loss to the Jets.
McNabb posted up from the left point on a delayed penalty and telegraphed the puck into the cage with a little help from Jets forward Kyle Connor, who redirected the shot only to see it drop past allied goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. This snapped a five-game point drought for McNabb, but Vegas can ill-afford to start depending on its blueliners for offensive production in this series.
