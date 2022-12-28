McNabb scored a goal, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.
The goal was McNabb's first of the season, and his first point since Dec. 13. He gave the Golden Knights a brief 2-1 lead before the Kings' second line took over the contest. McNabb has contributed 11 points, 51 shots on net, 82 blocked shots, 79 hits and a plus-13 rating through 37 contests. He's on track for his best scoring output since 2014-15, when he logged 24 points with the Kings.
