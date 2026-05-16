Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Finishes serving suspension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McNabb is eligible to play in Game 1 against Colorado on Wednesday after serving his one-game suspension.
McNabb received the ban for interference against Ryan Poehling, who sustained an upper-body injury, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Anaheim. Through the first two rounds of the postseason, McNabb has generated one goal, two assists, 16 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and 23 hits in 11 appearances.
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