Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: First multi-point game of season
McNabb had two assists and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
McNabb hadn't enjoyed a multi-point performance since Dec. 2018 until he assisted on both Vegas goals Tuesday night. The 29-year-old has two goals and seven assists in 55 games this season.
