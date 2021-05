McNabb's (undisclosed) status remains up in the air ahead of Monday's Game 5 against Minnesota, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

McNabb missed Game 4 due to this injury but participated in Monday's morning skate. His availability could be tied to that of Alec Martinez (undisclosed), as the Golden Knights may feel the need to speed up McNabb's return timetable if Martinez, who is a game-time decision, ends up being unavailable.