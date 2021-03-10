McNabb (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

McNabb has been sidelined since late January with a lower-body issue, but it appears as though he may finally make his return to the lineup against the Wild. Either way, he's only picked up nine points in 78 games over the past two campaigns, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to monitor his status.