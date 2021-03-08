McNabb (lower body) will be a game-time call against Minnesota on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

McNabb could make his first appearances for the club since Jan. 26 versus St. Louis, a stretch of 14 games on the shelf. Even if cleared to play, which would require McNabb to be activated off injured reserve, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him offensively considering he has yet to register a point this season.