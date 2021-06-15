McNabb registered an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.

Chandler Stephenson won a faceoff back to McNabb, who set up Shea Theodore for the opening tally. The 30-year-old McNabb is up to three assists, 11 shots on net, 34 hits and 14 blocked shots in eight games. He's a solid defensive presence in the top four for the Golden Knights.