McNabb posted an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
McNabb set up Shea Theodore's one-timer at 7:17 of the third period. The 30-year-old McNabb usually plays a more defensive role. He's produced six points, 74 hits, 64 blocked shots, 31 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 32 contests this year.
