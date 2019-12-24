McNabb posted an assist, six hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

McNabb's fifth helper on the year came on a Ryan Reaves goal in the first period. The 28-year-old defenseman has seven points, 119 hits and 70 blocked shots in 40 games this season. He can be a good roster-filler in DFS formats that reward physicality, but he shouldn't be relied on for offense.