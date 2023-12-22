McNabb logged two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.

McNabb helped out on goals by Jonathan Marchessault and Paul Cotter. The hot stretch continues for McNabb, who has racked up a goal and six helpers over his last eight games. He's up to 15 points, 34 shots on net, 42 hits, 100 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 34 appearances overall. The 32-year-old will likely continue to take more looks on offense while Shea Theodore (upper body) remains on long-term injured reserve.