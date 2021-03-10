McNabb (lower body) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Wild after being activated from long-term injured reserve.
McNabb will suit up for the first time since Jan. 26. The 30-year-old doesn't offer much offensively, but he dished out 201 hits and blocked 133 shots last year.
