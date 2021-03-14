McNabb notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

McNabb's assist on Max Pacioretty's third-period tally was the former's first point in 10 games this year. The 30-year-old McNabb is typically more of a defensive player -- he has 23 hits and 19 blocked shots. He skated 22:33 on Saturday, the most in three games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him 15 contests.