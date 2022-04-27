McNabb notched an assist, five hits, three blocked and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

McNabb set up William Carrier on the opening goal at 19:11 of the first period. The assist ended McNabb's six-game point drought. The physical defenseman has enjoyed the second-best scoring season of his career with 17 points in 67 appearances. He's added 151 hits, 176 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-9 rating while logging time in a top-four role for much of the year.