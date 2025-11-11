McNabb logged an assist, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

This was McNabb's first point of the campaign. The 34-year-old has remained in a top-four role, but he's almost exclusively a defensive presence. His slow start to 2025-26 makes it unlikely that he'll be able to get to the 20-point mark for a third straight season. In addition to his assist, he has nine shots on net, 20 hits, four PIM, a plus-4 rating and an NHL-best 51 blocked shots through 15 appearances.