McNabb notched an assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

McNabb ended an 11-game point drought when he helped out on Keegan Kolesar's first-period tally. Through 33 appearances, McNabb hasn't come close to replicating his 26-point 2023-24 regular season. He has four points, 43 shots on net, 53 hits, 80 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating in 2024-25, serving as a strong defensive presence in a top-four role.