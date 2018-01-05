McNabb has failed to put a puck in the back of the net in 10 consecutive games.

During his goal drought, McNabb has contributed three helpers, six PIM and 36 hits. The blueliner did reach the 20-point mark in 2014-15, but has otherwise never offered much in terms of offensive production. Ultimately, the 26-year-old is in the lineup for his defensive responsibilities, so fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him for a lot of points.