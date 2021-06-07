McNabb cleared COVID-19 protocols and will be in Sunday's Game 4 lineup against Colorado, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
McNabb has missed the last five games and will suit up for the first time this series. The 30-year-old blueliner has an assist and 17 hits in four playoff games. He'll skate in a top-four role alongside Shea Theodore on Sunday.
