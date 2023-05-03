McNabb (upper body) is expected to play in Game 1 against Edmonton on Wednesday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

McNabb missed Game 5 of Vegas' first-round series versus Winnipeg because of the injury. He had a goal and 17 points in 82 regular-season contests, but McNabb is on a 16-game scoring drought. The defenseman is projected to serve on the second pairing alongside Shea Theodore.