McNabb was suspended for one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for his interference infraction against the Ducks' Ryan Poehling (upper body) in Tuesday's Game 5

McNabb will miss Game 6 on Thursday due to the suspension. Kaedan Korczak will likely replace McNabb in the lineup as the Golden Knights try to secure a trip to the Western Conference Finals. McNabb will be available for either Game 7 against the Ducks on Saturday or the start of the next round, depending on the result of Thursday's contest.