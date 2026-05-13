Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Handed one-game ban
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McNabb was suspended for one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for his interference infraction against the Ducks' Ryan Poehling (upper body) in Tuesday's Game 5
McNabb will miss Game 6 on Thursday due to the suspension. Kaedan Korczak will likely replace McNabb in the lineup as the Golden Knights try to secure a trip to the Western Conference Finals. McNabb will be available for either Game 7 against the Ducks on Saturday or the start of the next round, depending on the result of Thursday's contest.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Set for hearing with league•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Nets shorthanded tally•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Finds twine Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Deposits opening goal•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Fills empty cage•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Garners pair of helpers•