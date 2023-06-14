McNabb notched an assist, logged three hits and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Even McNabb was able to get in on the fun in the Golden Knights' huge scoring effort to win the Stanley Cup. He chipped in the secondary helper on Nicolas Roy's tally late in the third period. McNabb played to his strengths in the postseason with four assists, a plus-7 rating, 42 hits and 54 blocked shots over 21 appearances. The 32-year-old will likely be back with Vegas next season as a defensive presence in the top four -- he has one year left on his current contract.