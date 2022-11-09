McNabb notched a shorthanded assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

McNabb ended a four-game point drought with his helper on a Reilly Smith goal in the third period. Two of McNabb's five assists this season have been shorthanded. The 31-year-old defenseman has added 15 shots on net, 33 hits, 31 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating in 14 contests. He remains a defensive presence on the second pairing.