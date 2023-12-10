McNabb recorded an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Stars.

McNabb has a helper in each of the last two games after going nine contests without a point. The physical defenseman is up to 10 points through 28 contests this season, a strong scoring pace for a player who hasn't topped 20 points since 2014-15. He's added 29 shots on net, 35 hits, 92 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating while filling a top-four role.