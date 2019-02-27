Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Helps close out win
McNabb scored his third goal of the season into an empty net in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Tuesday.
McNabb also laid out six hits and went plus-2 in the contest. He's much better known for his defense, with 164 hits and 119 blocks in 64 appearances this season. Coach Gerard Gallant trusts the 28-year-old defender to play well in his own zone, which doesn't translate to having much fantasy relevance.
