McNabb scored his third goal of the season into an empty net in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Tuesday.

McNabb also laid out six hits and went plus-2 in the contest. He's much better known for his defense, with 164 hits and 119 blocks in 64 appearances this season. Coach Gerard Gallant trusts the 28-year-old defender to play well in his own zone, which doesn't translate to having much fantasy relevance.