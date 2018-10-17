McNabb blocked four shots and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

McNabb now has 18 hits and 10 blocked shots through seven games but he remains pointless with a minus-1 rating. Nevertheless, he's not relied upon for scoring, as he racked up 225 hits, 176 blocked shots and just 15 points in 76 games last year.

More News
Our Latest Stories