Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Hops in front of four shots
McNabb blocked four shots and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.
McNabb now has 18 hits and 10 blocked shots through seven games but he remains pointless with a minus-1 rating. Nevertheless, he's not relied upon for scoring, as he racked up 225 hits, 176 blocked shots and just 15 points in 76 games last year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Pots empty-netter in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Records two apples in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Finds back of net in Game 1 loss•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Ends former team's season•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Won't be available Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Cleared to play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...