McNabb signed a four-year, $10 million contract extension with the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Just like that, McNabb owns the longest active contract among Golden Knights defensemen. The 26-year-old was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in July, but Vegas opted to retain the services of arguably their best shutdown skater, who came over from the Kings in the expansion draft. McNabb and Deryk Engelland share the team lead with a tidy plus-10 rating, but the former has just two assists for his only points through 20 games and therefore carries very little weight in fantasy land.