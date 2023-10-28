McNabb's stat line from Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks included an assist and four blocked shots.

McNabb has five helpers through eight games, which is a career-best pace. It's still very early into the season, but Vegas remains the top team in the league after winning the Stanley Cup. McNabb, who has been with the Golden Knights since their inaugural 2017-18 campaign, simply looks comfortable out there in his second-pairing role. He has also provided 25 blocked shots and nine hits while averaging 20:08 of ice time.