McNabb dished out a trio of hits in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Nashville.

With just two points in his previous seven outings, McNabb hasn't provided much in terms of offensive production, but did manage to rack up the ancillary stats, as he registered 19 hits and 10 blocks in those contests. Despite being a mainstay in the Golden Knights' lineup, the 27-year-old provides low-end fantasy value in even the deepest of formats.