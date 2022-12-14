McNabb provided an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Jets.

McNabb helped out on a William Karlsson empty-net goal in the third period. Through seven December games, McNabb has managed three assists, matching his output from all of November. The veteran defenseman has 10 assists, 43 shots on net, 72 hits, 70 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating in 31 contests overall. He'll be asked to shoulder a heavier defensive load as the Golden Knights are missing three of their preferred blueliners.