McNabb posted an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 3.

McNabb got the puck to Chandler Stephenson, who then set up Mark Stone for the first of the Golden Knights' five unanswered tallies in the contest. The 30-year-old McNabb doesn't make many contributions on offense. He had just eight points to go with 98 hits, 76 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 41 regular-season contests. The veteran blueliner will serve as a steady defensive presence in the top four during the postseason.