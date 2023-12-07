McNabb provided an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

McNabb snapped a nine-game point drought with the helper. It's not surprising he's cooled off on offense after starting the season with eight points over 17 games. The 32-year-old has reached the 20-point mark just once in his career, and he's now at one goal, eight helpers, 28 shots on net, 33 hits, 90 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 27 outings in 2023-24.