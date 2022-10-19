McNabb recorded an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

McNabb's first point of the year came on his shot that Brett Howden tipped in. Offense remains a secondary part of McNabb's game -- he's a big and physical defensive presence on the Golden Knights' blue line. The 31-year-old has 10 blocked shots, four hits, five shots on net and a plus-3 rating in four contests this season.