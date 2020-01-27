Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Mired in two-way slump
McNabb hasn't recorded a point and is minus-8 over nine games since the calendar flipped to 2020.
Despite the Golden Knights replacing coach Gerard Gallant with Peter DeBoer, the Saskatchewan native still finds himself in a top-pairing capacity, having averaged 20:10 of ice time since the change. However, the sloppy defensive play is a bit disconcerting since he boasts a career plus-54 rating between Buffalo, Los Angeles and Vegas.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Garners helper•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Remains a physical force•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Nets only goal in overtime loss•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Collects assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Ends 15-game point drought•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Solely focused in own zone•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.