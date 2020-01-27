McNabb hasn't recorded a point and is minus-8 over nine games since the calendar flipped to 2020.

Despite the Golden Knights replacing coach Gerard Gallant with Peter DeBoer, the Saskatchewan native still finds himself in a top-pairing capacity, having averaged 20:10 of ice time since the change. However, the sloppy defensive play is a bit disconcerting since he boasts a career plus-54 rating between Buffalo, Los Angeles and Vegas.