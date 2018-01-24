McNabb (undisclosed) wasn't on the bench to start the third period of Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

McNabb has made his living this season with 127 hits and 108 blocked shots on his way to a plus-15 rating. He has added some offense too, with two goals and 10 points, while averaging 20:08 of ice time through 43 games. Updates on the nature of his ailment should be available either postgame or after Wednesday's skate.

