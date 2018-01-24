Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Missing from bench to start third period
McNabb (undisclosed) wasn't on the bench to start the third period of Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
McNabb has made his living this season with 127 hits and 108 blocked shots on his way to a plus-15 rating. He has added some offense too, with two goals and 10 points, while averaging 20:08 of ice time through 43 games. Updates on the nature of his ailment should be available either postgame or after Wednesday's skate.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Goalless in 10 straight•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Inks four-year pact with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Struggling for points•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Will be held out Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Notches four hits•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Snatched up from Kings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...