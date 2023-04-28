McNabb (upper body) won't play in Game 5 versus the Jets on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
McNabb took a shot to his upper body in Game 4, though he was able to finish the contest with 20:24 of ice time. The 32-year-old will have to miss one game, with Ben Hutton drawing in to replace him in a bottom-four role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Snaps drought with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Offers assist in shootout win•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Snaps slump with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Searching for offense•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Collects helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Contributes assist•